Andy Cohen has one regret about NYE show

Andy Cohen “really regrets” criticising Ryan Seacrest’s New Year’s Eve show on live TV.

The 53-year-old star caused a stir with his drunken comments while co-hosting CNN’s ‘New Year’s Eve Live’ special on Friday (31.12.21) with his friend Anderson Cooper and although it was his rant against New York City’s outgoing mayor, Bill de Blasio, that attracted the most attention, the ‘Watch What Happens Live’ star admitted the only thing he wishes he hadn’t done was launch a barrage of negative remarks about ABC’s rival programme ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ and its host.

He said on his SiriusXM show ‘Andy Cohen Live’: “The only thing that I regret saying, the only thing is that I slammed the ABC broadcast and I really like Ryan Seacrest and he’s a great guy. And I really regret saying that, and I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it.”

During the broadcast, Andy criticised the “group of losers” performing on ABC’s show, including Journey, Ashanti and Ja Rule.

He said: “There’s lots of smoke coming from Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers that are performing behind us. I mean, with all due [respect] if you’ve been watching ABC tonight, you’ve seen nothing. I’m sorry. It’s true.

“I just got doused in confetti from the fake Journey appearing on ABC. If it’s not Steve Perry, it doesn’t count! You get it? It’s not Journey! It’s propaganda! It’s propaganda! It’s not Journey! It’s not Journey! No, that was not Journey. Steve Perry is Journey. No!”

And on reflection, the Bravo star admitted he got carried away.

He said on his radio programme: “I was continuing the Journey rant and I just kept talking and I shouldn’t have. I felt bad about that. So that is the only thing. It’s the only thing… That is what I really regret. I really do.”

Andy’s co-host, John Hill, noted the “headline was what sucked” in the subsequent coverage of his pal’s rant because it appeared he was taking aim at Ryan himself.

He noted: “I thought in the moment you understood the context.”

Andy agreed: “Exactly, that’s the problem. Yeah. The headlines about Ryan Seacrest are all like I trash Ryan Seacrest. I hope he hears the clip.”

Throughout the New Year’s Eve broadcast, Andy and Anderson sank tequila shots and he joked afterwards he had been “over-served”, even though he was helping himself.

He wrote on Instagram on Saturday (01.01.22): “I was a hair over-served last night, but man, did I have fun! I hope you did too. Happy New Year everybody.”

Meanwhile, a CNN spokesperson has dismissed speculation Andy won’t be covering the occasion for them next year following his performance.

The representative said: “I can confirm that Andy Cohen will be back to co-host NYE on CNN next year.”