Kelly Ripa Caught Between Andy Cohen And Ryan Seacrest

Andy Cohen revealed that he “really” regrets slamming Ryan Seacrest and his viewers on ABC, however, the damage is done and now Kelly Ripa, ABC’s biggest star is caught between her two friends.

“Kelly likes Andy, but she adores Ryan. Andy is her friend, but Ryan is her work husband, he is family. When you attack Ryan you also attack Kelly, that is how close they are,” sources tell Radar.

“What makes matters worse is that Kelly works for ABC. She is very loyal. She is a class act. Calling ABC viewers “losers” (as Cohen did while co-hosting CNN’s New year’s countdown) isn’t cool. One thing is for sure, it’s going to be very to ever ask Andy to fill in on ABC next to Kelly the next time Ryan is off.”

Friends add that Anderson Cooper is also in a difficult position as he is also very close to Kelly.

“Anderson did nothing when Andy went on his rant. He should have stuck up for Kelly and ABC. This circle of friends is so incestuous. It makes everything really awkward.

Cohen revealed on SiriusXM’sAndy Cohen Live show on Monday, Jan. 3, that he really likes Seacrest and what he said was “just stupid and drunk and feeling it.” Sources tell Radar that Andy also reached out to Ryan privately to apologize.

“It all comes from a place of jealousy. Andy desperately wanted the job on ABC sitting next to Kelly. He is pee-green that Ryan has a super successful radio show and hosts “American Idol.” At the end of the day, Andy created Real Housewives. Yes, his Bravo late-night show is successful, but usually the only time anyone watches is when he has The Housewives’ on,” adds an insider. “Ryan’s name triggers Andy, but without the alcohol, he can pretend it doesn’t.”

As Radar first reported, CNN sources tell us senior staffers are “embarrassed” following Cohen’s drunken appearance. “We claim to be the most trusted network in news and yet CNN hires Andy Cohen to make a fool out of all of us with his New Year’s performance?” a source dished to Radar. “Andy doesn’t even work for CNN and yet he has been the face of our network for the past 48 hours. It is embarrassing and real CNN staffers are very angry.”