Britney Spears Accuses Sister Jamie Lynn Of ‘Lying Through’ Her Teeth In Best Selling Memoir: ‘You Are Scum’

Britney Spears will not be silenced!

Following weeks of public jabs at each other, the Princess of Pop has yet again dubbed Jamie Lynn a liar and “scum” as her sister's memoir Things I Should Have Said becomes a best seller.

The Grammy winner shared a clip from The Real talk show — which showed the hosts collectively criticizing Jamie Lynn for profiting off of her big sister's story — to her Instagram on Friday, January 28.

“National best seller ???? DUH …. the timing of your book was unbelievable Jamie Lynn …” Britney furiously captioned the post. “Especially knowing the whole world had no clue what was really done to me !!!!”

“My whole family including you is saying YOU DIDN’T KNOW …. Bullsh—t !!! But what these women are saying here is pretty clear !!!!” The heated message continued. “I’m just kinda shocked that more people like these real soul sisters aren’t telling it like it is !!!”

The “Toxic” singer has famously been feuding with her baby sister ever since the release of her highly anticipated book, which came only a few months after Britney saw a major court win and was freed from the legal chains of her oppressive 13-year conservatorship.

“Congrats best seller … I’m not surprised at all,” Britney said, punctuating the thought with hand clapping and thumbs down emojis.

“The nerve of you to sell a book now and talk sh—t but your [sic] f—king lying just like you lied about Alexa Nikolas !!!!” She added, referring to the former Zoey 101 star's costar, who has also implied Jamie Lynn lied about her in the controversial memoir.

The mother-of-two went on to say that she wished Jamie Lynn would agree to take a lie detector test regarding the content of the book, “so all these masses of people see you’re lying through your teeth about me !!!!”

“I wish the almighty, Lord would could come down and show this whole world that you’re lying and making money off of me !!!! You are scum, Jamie Lynn,” she said, concluding the post.

This passionate social media rant comes shortly after Jamie Lynn posted her own self-congratulatory announcement, “I can’t believe I’m officially a NATIONAL BEST SELLING AUTHOR!” to her Instagram earlier that day.

“I have no words except how grateful I am that I was able share my story with y’all,” her message to friends and fans continued. “This has been one of the most challenging and vulnerable things I have ever done and I just honestly can’t thank y’all enough for the support and kindness.”