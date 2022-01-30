Prince Andrew Allegedly Plans To Look For Help From Kevin Spacey, Believes The Actor ‘Could Be A Very Compelling Asset In Front Of A Jury’

MEGA

Prince Andrew is allegedly looking to clear up his name from any ties that would connect him to the convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell in the upcoming trial against Virginia Giuffre.

The British royal reportedly plans to ask for help from actor Kevin Spacey who was pictured with Maxwell sitting on a throne at Buckingham Palace during a private tour organized by the prince.

According to The Sun, the Duke Of York claimed in legal documents Maxwell was not his close associate despite having been pictured multiple times together.

He hopes Spacey can help him explain to the jurors that Maxwell was invited by the actor during the infamous tour rather than himself directly.

Spacey reportedly is “high on a hit list of names” Andrew’s defense team plans to reach out for the trial.

“Andrew had invited Spacey for the tour of the Palace. She came with him — not as a guest of Andrew’s,” an insider spilled. “The snaps go right to the center of the claims against Andrew, and an image of Ghislaine Maxwell in the most private space within Buckingham Palace looks very damning.”

The source continued, “But if Kevin can convince a jury he was the crucial link with Ghislaine, rather than Andrew, it distances the Prince from her somewhat — that’s crucial.”

The informant also shared that the prince “believes such a gifted actor and public speaker could be a very compelling asset in front of a jury.”

Andrew had strenuously denied the assault allegations brought by Giuffre, who claimed she was forced to have sex with him when she was only 17 years old.

Earlier this month, he was ordered to face his accuser after a judge who presided over the case rejected his attempt to dismiss the lawsuit.

The source also added, “It’s a ballsy move to think about using Spacey given his own problems. But his testimony would add to Andrew’s argument that Ghislaine was not a close friend.”

However, despite the reports, a spokesman for the Duke claimed, “It is categorically untrue that any help has been offered or that we have accepted any.”

As Radar previously reported, Spacey was also accused of sexually assaulting young men between 1995 and 2013. He was charged with an alleged indecent assault in the US in 2018 but was later dropped along with a civil lawsuit.

As a result of the allegations, the actorlost his role in the Netflix hit show House of Cards, and production removed any scenes featuring him on Ridley Scott‘s All The Money In The World.