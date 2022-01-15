Britney Spears’ Tell-All Interview With Oprah Winfrey ‘In The Works,’ Pop Star Will Reportedly Dish On Family Drama

MEGA MEGA

Britney Spears will reportedly sit down with Oprah Winfrey for a tell-all interview sometime this year.

According to The Sun, the former talk show host, 67, has been working out a deal to sit down with the pop star, 40, to talk all about what went on during her 13-year conservatorship and the family drama that has played out in the media.

“Britney is deeply hurt and angry others, who claim to love her, keep attempting to tell her narrative when it’s her story to tell,” an insider told the outlet. “She will absolutely be speaking out on her own terms.”

“Nothing is locked in yet but things are in play right now,” the source reportedly added of the highly anticipated sit down. “It’s happening this year, maybe sooner than fans think.”

“She’s already talked to Oprah about doing a sit down and Britney wants an Oprah interview to happen. Oprah wants it to happen too,” the source reportedly maintained. “It seems like it’s going to work out, so she’s focusing on starting her new life now.”

News of Britney preparing to spill the tea on her family turmoil comes as her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, took part in a sit down interview of her own, where she opened up about her sister’s alleged “erratic” behavior growing up and the blow out fight they had during the pandemic.

While talking to ABC News’ Juju Chang to promote her upcoming memoir, Things I Should Have Said, the 30-year-old recalled one experience when Britney allegedly pulled out a knife and locked the both of them in a room, insisted she took no part in her sister’s controversial conservatorship and addressed how her dad Jamie Spears‘ alcoholism impacted their family.

As OK! previously reported, Britney fired back at the actress’ claims on Twitter, explaining that she has no clue why Jamie Lynn is speaking about her to the press. “She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time,” the Princess of Pop said on the social media platform. “So why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense?”