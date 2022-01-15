Michael Avenatti Whines About Prison Treatment, Claims Donald Trump’s Book Was The Only One He Was Allowed To Read

mega

Michael Avenatti– the disgraced attorney who shot to fame when he represented porn star Stormy Danielsin her lawsuit against Donald Trump – is suing the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) for allegedly mistreating him behind bars.

And part of that alleged mistreatment, the 50-year-old claims he was given only one book to read in prison: the former president’s The Art of the Deal.

Published in 1987, it’s described as a “part-memoir, part-business advice book” that helped make Trump a household name.

Avenatti, however, wanted nothing to do with it, and he feels being allegedly forced to read about the life and work of his nemesis was both cruel and unusual.

He is seeking $94 million – $1 million for each day he claims he spent in solitary confinement while in custody at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan.

In his filing, Avenatti claims that the federal government is liable for intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress, false imprisonment, false arrest, and more, going on to cite several reasons.

According to the lawyer, prison officials limited the contact he could have with friends, family, and other inmates. He also feels he was subjected to particularly harsh conditions that allegedly started from the jump.

For example, he points out that he requested to be placed with the general population but was instead locked up in “10 South,” an area he says is known to house some of the most dangerous criminals, including murderers, rapists, terrorists, and the Mexican drug lord, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

Additionally, when he asked for reading material, he claims he was initially denied, only to be provided with The Art of the Deal.

Avenatti also says he saw the sky only once during his time in solitary.

When it comes to Daniels, though, she has no pity for her former attorney. He’s been charged in a separate case with forging her signature and stealing $300,000 from her book profits.

“Can’t wait! Especially since his idiot attorney tried to use my job on a paranormal show and ‘witchcraft’ as reason to dismiss my evidence. Can you say discrimination?” she tweeted last summer. “I’m so excited about finally getting my chance at him.”