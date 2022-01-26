Cheryl Hines Told To Divorce Robert F. Kennedy Jr As Backlash Grow

MEGA

Cheryl Hines is continuing to be trashed despite attempting to distance herself from her husband Robert F. Kennedy over his recent Anne Frank remarks — and many are questioning why she hasn’t filed for divorce.

On Tuesday, the Curb Your Enthusiasm actress finally issued a statement directly addressing RFK Jr.’s controversial statements made at an anti-vaccine mandate rally in DC.

She said, “My husband’s reference to Anne Frank at a mandate rally in D.C. was reprehensible and insensitive. The atrocities that millions endured during the Holocaust should never be compared to anyone or anything. His opinions are not a reflection of my own.”

At the rally, Kennedy said Anne Frank and the other Jewish people fleeing for their lives during WWII had a better chance to escape death/tyranny than the people in the current day dealing with vaccine regulations.

“Even in Hitler’s Germany, you could hide in the attic like Anne Frank did,” Kennedy said.

The remarks caused an immediate uproar and people called out Hines for staying silent. It took several hours before she finally said something.

She initially issued a generic statement reading, “My husband’s opinions are not a reflection of my own. While we love each other, we differ on many current issues.” The vagueness of it upset people who wanted her to call out Kennedy in a harsher tone.

Under Cheryl’s statement, many people started leaving comments suggesting she divorce the anti-vaxxer. “Dump him,” wrote one fired up follower.

Another said, “he’s been doing this for years, even pre-COVID, but you must know that already.” They included a screenshot of a 2015 article where RFK Jr had apologized for another Holocaust reference in a speech.

“He apologized in 2015 for the same exact thing. How many more times do you think he’ll need to apologize for saying it again and you putting out a statement like this in the future?” asked another.

“I can disagree with my husband about A LOT of things, when he starts invoking Nazis and Anne Frank to vaccines I think it goes a tad far,” argued one observer.

Despite her public support. Hines has not been seen with Kennedy in public since late 2019. They also have not been together on social media in several months.