Trouble In Paradise? Adele Was Constantly ‘Shouting & Sobbing’ On Phone To Boyfriend Rich Paul, Crumbling Relationship Added To Stress Of Vegas Show

Adele‘s crumbling relationship with Rich Paul made it nearly impossible for the singer to get through a rehearsal without a breakdown, adding stress to her already underwhelming Las Vegas rehearsals.

According to Page Six, the 33-year-old singer was constantly “shouting and sobbing” on the phone to her boyfriend when she was supposed to be working.

Adele sobbed while revealing she was postponing her Caesar’s Palace residency just 24 hours before she was set to make her debut, leaving her well-paying, and pissed off, fans trapped in Sin City.

While she claimed the show wasn’t ready and cried COVID, Radar learned there was much more to the story and the details keep piling on.

“Adele’s been crying and couldn’t get through a single full rehearsal for the past month,” an insider told the outlet. “Just constantly on the phone with Rich … loudly shouting and sobbing.”

The source also claims the Grammy winner “barely rehearsed because she is constantly in the middle of an emotional shootout.”

Vegas journalist Scott Roeben alleges that Adele’s rocky relationship with Rich has Casino insiders worried that she’ll pull the plug on the residency altogether.

“There are rumblings that there are stresses related to Adele’s relationship. I’m told that these stresses caused her to be in a place where she was just not confident moving forward,” he said. “You can’t focus if you’re not where you need to be in your head.”

As Radar reported, the singer’s diva-like demands were almost impossible to reach from the get-go. Not only did she make last-minute changes to the show’s lineup, but she reportedly clashed with the set designer.

Sources claim Adele and her team were a “total nightmare,” demanding impossible things last minute.

After making her tearful announcement, Adele fled Vegas and headed straight to Rich’s $14 million Beverly Hills, CA, mansion. The singer was caught wearing slippers while trapped outside his gate after taking a private jet straight out of Sin City.

Adele hasn’t been seen since, and no replacement dates have been issued.