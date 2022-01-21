Elliot Page signs on as executive producer for Italian documentary about 4 friends and their gender-transition journey

Published by

New York Daily News

Elliot Page has signed on as executive producer for an Italian documentary about a group of transgender friends and their gender transition journey. Directed by Italian filmmaker Nicolò Bassetti, “Nel Mio Nome” (“Into My Name”) is the coming-of-age story of four young friends — Nic, 33, Leo, 30, Andrea, 25, and Raff, 23 — who share important turning points in their lives and in their gender transitions, according to an IMDb synopsis. “What stands out to me about ‘Nel Mio Nome’ is the way it so artfully and intentionally presents all the different pieces that make up a person’s identity,” Page …

