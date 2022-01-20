Ghislaine Maxwell’s Legal Team Files For A New Trial After Juror Possibly Failed To Disclose Past Sexual Abuse: Report

MEGA

Ghislaine Maxwell‘s legal team have reportedly filed for a retrial.

Last month, the socialite was found guilty on five out of six sex trafficking-related charges.

The 60-year-old’s legal team asked that her conviction be overturned after a juror possibly did not disclose he was sexually abused as a child before the trial, The Sun reported.

In a letter penned by Maxwell’s defense lawyer, Bobbi C. Sternheim, she asked Judge Alison Nathan: “that all submissions pertaining to Juror No. 50 remain under seal until the Court rules on the Motion.”

“Today, counsel for Ghislaine Maxwell filed her Motion For A New Trial (the “motion”) and accompanying exhibits under seal,” the letter, which was dated Wednesday, January 19, read.

The juror reportedly told Daily Mail he did not reveal his experiences during jury selection because it was not a question on the questionnaire. However, when it was pointed out that it had been asked, he claimed he did not remember it but insisted he answered all the questions “honestly.”

The juror, identified as Scotty David, previously said the “verdict is for all the victims,” telling The Independent earlier this month: “For those who testified, for those who came forward and for those who haven’t come forward. I’m glad that Maxwell has been held accountable. This verdict shows that you can be found guilty no matter your status.”

Legal experts believe Maxwell will not be guaranteed a new trial. They noted that generally, verdicts are only overturned if a juror has deliberately been dishonest in order to be selected, Reuters reported.

As reported by OK!, a legal expert previously speculated that Maxwell could seek a new trial due to the issue with the juror. Former federal New York prosecutor Moira Penza noted at the time that she hoped the juror had fully disclosed the information on his questionnaire, and it was a “little strange the defense didn’t strike him.”

Maxwell’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for June.

Maxwell was found guilty of conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking of a minor. The charge she was found not guilty of was enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts.