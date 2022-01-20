‘We were very lucky’: Cynthia Nixon address Chris Noth’s deleted scenes

Cynthia Nixon says they were “very lucky” to be able to leave out Chris Noth’s additional scenes in ‘And Just Like That’.

The 67-year-old actor’s alter ego John James ‘Mr Big’ Preston was killed off in the first episode of the ‘Sex and the City’ spin-off, but he had also filmed scenes with on-screen wife Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw) in Paris, France, to feature in the season finale.

However, after the actor was accused of sexual assault by multiple women, insiders told TV Line the cameo footage “will not make it to air” now.

Cynthia, who plays Carrie’s friend Miranda Hobbes on the HBO series, told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “I think we were very lucky that those changes were able to be made and I think we are very proud of our show.”

What’s more, following the passing of Willie Garson – who played Carrie’s gay best friend Stanford Blatch – in September, they were able to adapt the story so that his character was on tour around the world.

And the 55-year-old actress has explained how they wanted to ensure viewers weren’t “distracted” from the characters.

She added: “We just wanted, you know, people to not be distracted or already feel, certainly with the death of Willie Garson, [which is] such a painful thing and already [something] viewers had to contend with. We didn’t want them to be distracted from the fictional characters.”

When it comes to another series of ‘And Just Like That’, Cynthia – who got to direct one episode and is an executive producer – insisted she doesn’t have much say in the matter.

She said: “Even though I’m an executive producer and I got to direct an episode, I am not a writer. And so, that is one of the great privileges of being a writer, that it’s not my job to figure it out, thank god.

“You know, it’s my job to say that doesn’t seem right for my character. But in terms of the amazing writers, we have [been] dreaming things up. They know much better than I do.”