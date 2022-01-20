Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

You are here: Home / Aaon / Good Families and Good Country Music Need the Same Things; Shane McAnally + Michael Baum are One of ‘Country’s Greatest Love Stories’

Good Families and Good Country Music Need the Same Things; Shane McAnally + Michael Baum are One of ‘Country’s Greatest Love Stories’

by

477928 origin 1
 
Published by
The Boot
 

In January of 2017, hit-making country songwriter and producer Shane McAnally and his husband, Michael Baum, legally tied the knot, posting a snapshot to Instagram of themselves and their two children celebrating the milestone. However, by that point, they’d already been married for five years, and their love story dates back even further. McAnally, a native of Mineral Wells, Texas, moved to Nashville at the age of 19, intending to pursue a solo career as a country artist. He signed to Curb Records and charted three singles in 1999 and 2000, but never amassed much momentum in the industry. McA…

Read More

Filed Under: Aaon

Resolutions For Queers 2022; LGBTQ To Do List; Gay Agenda 2022