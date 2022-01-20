Towleroad Gay News

Mexican Football Federation to Ban Teams Whose Fans Use Homophobic Chants. 5 Year Stadium Bans!

Homophobic slurs at soccer games in Mexico will now result in five-year bans from stadiums, Mexican Football Federation (FMF) president Yon de Luisa said on Monday. The federation has struggled to thwart anti-gay chants often shouted by Mexico supporters when an opposing goalkeeper takes a goal kick. In recent years, FIFA has handed the FMF fines and stadium bans that have forced matches behind closed doors due to the fan behavior. Now, those who chant will be given a five-year ban—part of a new process that de Luisa announced on Monday. Also included are online ticket registration, a push for…

