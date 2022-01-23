Julia Fox Reunites With Beau Kanye West After Claiming She’s Not With Him For The Fame & Publicity

Mega

Julia Fox posted a video to social media of Kanye West and DJ Khaled hanging out and rapping proving she and her new beau are still going strong!

According to the 31-year-old model’s Instagram story on Saturday, she and Ye were hanging out and having some fun with his fellow celebrity friends one day after claiming on her Forbidden Fruits podcast Friday that she isn’t with Ye for the fame and publicity.

“People are like ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money.’ Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real,” the Uncut Gems actress said on her podcast.

Mega

Although Saturday’s video update shows her and Ye hanging with the I’m the One singer, she also talked in her podcast about partying with other A-list celebrities such as Madonna, Antonio Brown, Floyd Mayweather, and a slew of others at a dinner earlier in the week.

“I was actually supposed to be at dinner for just Madonna and I. All of these other celebs crashed the party,” she revealed.

As Radar previously reported, some are speculating that Ye is only with Fox to make his estranged wife Kim Kardashian jealous – especially because of the Keeping Up with the Kardashiansstar’s recent relationship with Pete Davidson.

On January 6, the 44-year-old rapper shared a bunch of racy and risqué photos of him and Fox rolling around a hotel room. Ye also reportedly shared a few pics of him and his new girlfriend packing on the PDA inside the exclusive restaurant Carbone.

“His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night,” Fox said after revealing that the two first met on New Year’s Eve in Miami, Florida. “We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play.”

“I’m still in shock. Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised,” she continued. “Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!”

Mega

But while Fox is seemingly happy with Kanye, followers of the his on social media are a bit skeptical about the Donda rapper’s true intentions dating the Italian-American actress.

“The photos of Kanye West and Julia Fox look so fake,” one person on Twitter commented.

“The Julia Fox/Kanye West article is the most hilariously pathetic attempt to make Kim Kardashian jealous I can’t even believe it’s real,” another person wrote.

Mega

But whether or not Ye is with Fox to make Kim jealous allegedly doesn’t matter, because Kim just wants her estranged husband to be happy.

“Kim hopes Kanye finds love. She wants him to move on and be happy,” our sources familiar with the whole situation told us. “Everyone just hopes Julia doesn’t get her heart broken in the process.”