Prince Andrew ‘could have his royal patronages restored’

Prince Andrew could reportedly have his royal patronages restored if he wins his upcoming legal case.

The 61-year-old prince’s military titles and royal patronages were returned to the Queen earlier this month, but they could be restored if he wins the civil case brought against him by Virginia Giuffre, according to an insider.

Speaking to The Times newspaper, the source said: “I think if the Queen is still alive and his name is cleared I would say that at that point what reason would there be for him to be barred from taking part in royal duties?”

Asked if the situation will be any different if Prince Charles is on the throne, the insider explained: “It’s a different decision-maker and different people influencing him and therefore it’s slightly less predictable.

“I think his brother is a very reasonable and intelligent person and I’m sure he will do what’s right for the royal family and for the country.”

Buckingham Palace recently confirmed that Andrew’s royal patronages have been returned to the Queen.

It was also announced that he will “continue not to undertake any public duties”.

A statement explained: “With the Queen’s approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen.

“The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”

The decision was taken after a judge confirmed that Andrew will face a civil case in the US over allegations he sexually assaulted Giuffre when she was 17.

Giuffre filed a civil suit against Andrew on August 9, 2021, using a New York state law that allows survivors of childhood sexual abuse to sue, regardless of whether the alleged crimes took place outside the statute of limitations.

Andrew has repeatedly denied Giuffre’s allegations.