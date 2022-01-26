Justin Timberlake Set To Make Surprise Appearance In Janet Jackson Documentary, 18 Years After Infamous Super Bowl Controversy

Mega

Justin Timberlake is rumored to make a surprise appearance in the upcoming Janet Jackson documentary, which, if true, will mark the first time in nearly 18 years that the two performers have worked together on a project.

According to Page Six, an inside source revealed to the outlet that the 40-year-old SexyBack singer is set to appear in the Lifetime/A&E upcoming two-night documentary Janet – focusing on the 55-year-old singer and dancer’s life and music career scheduled to premier this Friday.

“Justin is in it. I was told he is going to be in the documentary. It’s like this big secret. He’s the surprise, just like the Super Bowl,” the inside source recently spilled to the outlet.

The last time the two worked together was for the 38th Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2004 that ended in uproar and controversy.

During the Escapade singer’s halftime show set, she brought out Timberlake as her surprise guest. Then, while performing his hit song Rock Your Body together to close out the show, Timberlake tore part of Jackson’s top off and accidentally exposed one of her breasts to more than 140 million people watching.

As Radar previously reported, the rumors of Timberlake making an appearance in the upcoming documentary come as a complete surprise, especially considering he was forced to apologize to the That’s The Way Love Goes singer on social media last year.

“I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments and concerns and I want to respond. I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right,” the 40-year-old singer wrote last February after facing backlash for comments he made during another documentary focusing on Britney Spears. “I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”

“I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed,” he added, apologizing directly to the two women in particular.

Now, with the possibility of Timberlake showing up in the documentary to presumably talk about that fateful wardrobe malfunction at the Super Bowl 18 years ago, things are bound to get interesting. Especially because a clip of the documentary released ahead of this Friday’s premiere shows the impact it left on the youngest Jackson sibling.

“Justin and his team have been trying to contact us about you doing the Super Bowl,” someone says in the clip, just before cutting to an introspective Jackson.