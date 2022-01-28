Kanye West Allegedly Telling Friends Kim Kardashian’s Boyfriend Pete Davidson Has AIDS, Mutual Friends Confused By False Accusation

MEGA

Kanye West has reportedly sunk to a new level of petty.

Sources revealed to TMZ that the rapper, 44, has allegedly been going around falsely telling pals his ex-wife Kim Kardashian‘s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, has AIDS.

Insiders close to the Saturday Night Live star, 28, told the outlet that DJ Akademiks claimed earlier this week, “Kanye’s been telling everybody within earshot” that Davidson has AIDS.

According to the outlet, the comedian and West’s mutual friends have been confused and disturbed by the outlandish and untrue claims made by the “Jesus Walks” musician.

As OK! previously reported, this is not the first time West, who is currently dating actress Julia Fox, has taken a shot at Davidson, who has been linked to the Skims founder, 41, since October 2021.

In his newly released track “Eazy,” the Grammy Award winner raps: “God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**” — which friends were hardly shocked by. But, his latest threat towards The King of Staten Island star has raised new levels of concern.

Meanwhile, a source close to West reportedly stated the allegations of him spreading the rumor are “nonsense.”

OK! exclusively learned it’s not only Davidson who Westhas been running his mouth about, as he’s also been making unwarranted comments about Kardashian’s appearance to his new crew.

“He’s constantly making lewd jokes about her appearance and doing cruel impersonations of her whiny voice,” a source dished about Ye’s alleged trash talk. “He’s got Julia and his hangers-on rolling around in laughter, but the truth is he’s still angry at Kim for calling it quits on their marriage.”

“Kanye wants to impress his new crew by taking these mean potshots at Kim, and it’s working,” the insider said. “They’re eating out of his hands, so the trash-talking is only bound to get worse!”