Marie Osmond has ‘becoming her mother’

Marie Osmond is turning into her mother.

The 62-year-old star admitted she is finally embracing her mother’s positivity as she explained how Olive May – who sadly died in 2004 – always “chose to find the good” even during difficult times.

She told America’s Closer magazine: “My mother was a very positive person.

“Looking back, I realised she had a lot of tough things happen in her life, but she chose to find the good.

“Now I find, I’m her. If your life is happier, it’s because you choose to see the happy in your life.”

Marie’s comments come after she recently released solo album ‘Unexpected’, but her priority is on her home life with husband Steve Craig and their family.

She said: “I want to play first and work second, which I have never done in my life. I really want to play. That’s my number one goal.”

After a life in the spotlight, Marie – who released her first single at the age of 14 – is learning to say “no”.

She added: I think sometimes we are afraid to move from something that may be good in a job but not good due to the environment or your physical happiness.

“I am not afraid to close the door. I have learned not to be afraid to say, ‘No, this does not work for me.’ “

She’s striving to make up for lost time, and she described the last decade after remarrying first husband Steve in 2011 after 25 years part as the “best time” of her life.

She explained: “I have friends that say, ‘Oh my gosh, the kids are gone. I don’t know what to do.’ I’m like, ‘Connect. Be with the love of your life. Fall back in love!’ “

And the loved-up couple are looking to travel across America in a new motorhome complete with a king-size bed, while she’s embracing being a grandmother to eight kids.

She said: “You know, you get to do all the loving and none of the discipline. It’s really fun.”