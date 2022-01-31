Kristen Bell Apologizes… Sort Of… To Fan Who Watched Sex Scene With Mom; Shares Thoughts On Sex Positive Marriage, Parenting With Husband Dax

Kristen Bell has apologised to a fan who watched her graphic sex scene with his mother.

‘The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window’ star responded to a viewer of the new Netflix dark comedy-thriller, who was left red-faced after he watched her character Anna’s fiery romp with Rex (Benjamin Levy Aguilar).

The fan named Eric took to Twitter to air his complaint and wrote: “just watched Kristen bell get absolutely RAILED with my girlfriend and my mom in the room.”

And the 41-year-old actress replied: “Hahahahaha sorry dude.”

He quipped back: “You need to apologize to my mom right now. (sic)”

Meanwhile, Kristen and her husband Dax Shepard have told their daughters that they are “in charge” when it comes to sex.

The ‘Frozen II’ star and her husband have two daughters – Lincoln, eight, and Delta, seven – together, and although they’re still young, the couple have already begun discussing sex with them to get them comfortable with the topic.

Dax, 47, recently said he’s made sure his daughters know that they will control any sexual situation they find themselves in when they get older.

He said: “[I told them], ‘The woman takes the man’s penis and puts it in her vagina’. Right away it’s like, you’re in charge of this and you will decide to put this in your vagina. Not the man puts his penis in your vagina.

“He’s got this ridiculous protrusion, so it would seem he was in the driver’s seat but you’re going to take that and put that in, you know. And I was like, ‘Oh, that’s a nice little adjustment we’re going to make.’ “

The ‘CHiPS’ star also insisted he doesn’t want his daughters to feel as though they need to have sex in order to “get approval” – but he won’t stop them from using it as a release if they choose to.

He added during an episode of his ‘Armchair Expert’ podcast: “If my daughters are horny and want to have sex, that was my favourite activity! It remains my favourite activity. I’d be lying if I said I was in any way anti that activity. I am anti getting esteemed from that activity but that’s it for me.”

Dax’s comments came after his wife Kristen revealed the couple often schedule sex into their calendar so that they make sure they have time to be intimate.

She said: “There are some times when it’s in the calendar. You’re like, ‘I know you’re tired, but it’s been two weeks, so we really got to get to it.’”