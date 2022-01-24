Lea Michele unveils son Ever to her fans in sweet birthday Instagram post to husband

Lea Michele has unveiled her son’s face on social media for the first time.

The ‘Glee’ star shared the first glimpse of her 17-month-old son Ever’s face on Instagram as she posted a shot – taken by celebrity photographer Ashley Barret – to celebrate her husband Zandy Reich’s 39th birthday.

In the caption, the 35-year-old actress wrote: “Greatest man, father, husband and friend. I wake up every day so thankful you are ours Z. Happy Birthday! Ever and I love you so much.”

In the photo, the father and son duo rock matching Ray-Ban sunglasses, sweater and cap look.

Ever – who was born in August 2020 – appears frequently on his parents’ social media profiles however, this is the first time his face has been visible.

In November, the Broadway leading lady reflected on her journey to motherhood during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and how making her album ‘Forever’ was soothing.

She said: “The moment that my son was handed to me was truly the greatest moment of my life. I’ve never been more thankful to God than in that moment.

“There were moments where we were told he would not be born, even very late into the journey of pregnancy, which is even scarier because as things go along, you get more and more frightened.

“It was just all OK the moment that we saw him.

“I was pregnant during the pandemic and I used music during my pregnancy, singing to my son, to let him know that everything was OK.”

The ‘Scream Queens’ star also praised Zandy for being “an incredible father” who helps her when it all gets a bit overwhelming.

Lea said: “I’m a very anxious person. Luckily it just brings me down to earth and grounds me and helps me to just enjoy it more and be less hard on myself.

“I’m very lucky to have such a supportive partner.”