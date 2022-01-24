Julia Fox Is Having a Heck of a Run in The Last 2 Weeks, Hits back at Clout Chasing, Attention Claims

Julia Fox has hit back at claims she is dating Kanye West for “attention”.

The 31-year-old actress insisted that their relationship is real and denied accusations that she is with the 44-year-old rapper for fame and money.

Speaking on her ‘Forbidden Fruits’ podcast, Julia said: “It’s funny cause I’m getting all of this attention, but I really couldn’t care.

“People are like ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money.’ Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real.

“Watch my movie, read my book. That is more thrilling to me now than eyes on me. I couldn’t care less.”

Meanwhile, Julia recently declared she is the “ideal candidate” for the “position” of Kanye’s girlfriend, because she doesn’t worry about what is being written about her and isn’t trying to make everyone “love” her.

She said: “People shouldn’t be defined by their darkest moment. As humans, we commit violence to each other, we police each other. We’ve created such a hostile environment, especially on the internet. That’s why I don’t read the headlines.

“No [I don’t read the comments]. And that’s why I feel like I’m a really good candidate for this position, because a lot of people in my shoes would probably be reading the comments and freaking out. I’m not trying to have everybody love me, I’m just trying to connect with people that are like-minded.”

When Kanye first started dating his now-estranged wife Kim Kardashian West, he famously overhauled her wardrobe, and Julia suggested he has done the same with her, but she is happy to be “surrendering” control to the rapper.

Asked the widest thing Kanye has dreamed up that she’s seen come to life, Julia told Interview magazine: “My transformation. After meeting him, a couple days later, all my s***was in boxes, gone. It was so cathartic. It wasn’t like I was just packing up my old clothes, it was like I was packing up my old life. I was like making that very conscious decision to really put everything in the box. To let go of the past.

“I’m really surrendering. For someone like me who’s such a control freak and always so used to taking care of myself, to just let go and be taken care of is foreign at this point in life. I’ve been the primary caretaker of everyone for so long, so it’s a new sensation, but honestly, I think I deserve it… I just feel really safe with him. It’s a redemption story.”