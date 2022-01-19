Prince Andrew’s Ex-Lover Lady Victoria Hervey Says Jeffrey Epstein & Bill Clinton ‘Were Like Brothers,’ Despite Former President’s Claim He Wasn’t Close With Convicted Sex Offender

Mega

Prince Andrew‘s ex-girlfriend is spilling the tea on just how close Jeffrey Epstein allegedly was to Bill Clinton.

According to Lady Victoria Hervey, the late convicted sex offender and the former president “were like brothers,” despite the latter claiming he did not have a close relationship with Epstein.

Sitting down for a bombshell interview for ITV’s documentary, Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile, the 44-year-old beauty also claimed Epstein and Clinton “loved” hanging around Prince Andrew.

“Clinton was definitely very close to Jeffrey,” Lady Victoria said. “I don’t know if you saw the paintings that were in Jeffrey Epstein’s house? One of them being a portrait of Bill Clinton wearing the dress that Monica Lewinsky wore when they had the affair.”

“So yeah, he was super close to Jeffrey Epstein. They were like brothers, you know, and he was close to Ghislaine as well,” she added.

Clinton has always denied he was close with Epstein, despite being photographed with the businessman-turned-sex predator multiple times and even reportedly flying on his private jet. The ex-president also allegedly visited Epstein’s private island in the Virgin Island known as “Pedophile Island.”

Epstein’s convicted partner-in-crime Ghislaine Maxwell — who was found guilty of recruiting and grooming underage girls for him to sexually abuse — was also a guest at Chelsea Clinton‘s wedding.

But Clinton wasn’t just close with Epstein. Lady Victoria also discussed the former politician’s relationship with her ex. Prince Andrew is currently enthralled in a damning lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre. She claims she was forced to have sex with the royal when she was 17 years old.

He is set to face Giuffre in trial later this year.

“Prince Andrew was the son of the queen of England. Americans love that. Jeffery loved that. Bill Clinton loved that,” Lady Victoria responded when the ITV presenter, Ranvir Singh, asked about the threesome’s friendship.

Switching gears off Clinton and back to Maxwell, Andrew’s former lover called Epstein and his madam “Batman and Robin.”

“Jeffrey was really the frontman and Ghislaine was the accomplice. You know, it was kind of like a Batman and Robin and they were a double act. I don’t think Jeffrey could have done any of it without Ghislaine,” Lady Victoria said.

‘I think he just kind of sat back and sort of waited for her to sort of go fishing and go find however many girls were needed, you know, to entertain his friends. I think I was pretty much used as bait,” she added. “You know, looking back at, you know I was really young and naive, and she’s entertaining these, you know, big businessmen. So I didn’t realize it of course at the time, but looking back…”

Maxwell was found guilty on five of 6 counts in connection to recruiting and grooming underage girls for Epstein to sexually abuse. She faces up to 65 years in prison — meaning she could spend the rest of her life behind bars.

Her sentencing will come at a later date.