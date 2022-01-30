Sean Penn Ripped To Shreds After Claiming Men Who Wear Skirts Have ‘Cowardly Genes’

Mega

Sean Penn is getting put through the wringer on social media after he doubled down on his stance that men should not wear skirts.

The 61-year-old actor — who is going through his third divorce — grabbed negative attention when he openly discussed how. he felt about the male gender dressing in what is considered to be traditional female clothing.

“There are a lot of, I think, cowardly genes that lead to people surrendering their jeans and putting on a skirt,” he told The Independent.

Penn attempted, and failed miserably, to explain his controversial remarks, but ended up sticking his foot in his mouth even more.

According to i — a British morning newspaper — the Academy Award winner allegedly reemphasized his disdain, claiming he’s “frustrated in the world” he lives in. He also believes “there has been an absence of male behavior.”

“I am in the club that believes that men in American culture have become wildly feminized. I don’t think that being a brute or having insensitivity or disrespect for women is anything to do with masculinity, or ever did. But, I don’t think that [in order] to be fair to women, we should become them,” he allegedly stated.

Well, the internet is not taking kindly to Penn’s comments and are ripping the actor a new one on Twitter.

“Loooove when men talk about being feminine like it’s literally the worst thing you could do. Simply love it. You hear that, femmes? Totally relevant Sean Penn thinks he’s better than you because *checks notes* he wears JEANS. A thing that feminine people NEVER DO,” one person tweeted.

“RuPaul could fully kick Sean Penn’s ass,” joked another. “I’m just here to tweet it’s f–k Sean Penn all day every day,” wrote someone else, adding, “no one wants his crusty dusty ass opinions.”

FYI — some of the hottest males in the entertainment industry have graced the world wearing dresses and skirts. Examples include Harry Styles and Kid Cudi.