Shirley MacLaine and Amy Schumer board Only Murders in the Building

Shirley MacLaine and Amy Schumer have joined the cast of ‘Only Murders in the Building’.

The hit Hulu series’s second season will see the addition of the 87-year-old Hollywood legend and the 40-year-old ‘Trainwreck’ star.

They join an already stellar cast of Selena Gomez (Mabel), Martin Short (Oliver) and Steve Martin (Charles).

Martin, 71, who is also an executive producer on the comedy, told Deadline: “Before Christmas, [I shot scenes with] Shirley MacLaine and Amy Schumer.

“The quality of actor that this show is attracting makes it endlessly fun to go to work.”

Martin also confirmed Tina Fey, 51, will also be back as Cinda Canning.

The latest casting news comes after Cara Delevingne was cast as Alice, “a sophisticated art world insider who becomes enmeshed in the mystery.”

The 29-year-old actress-and-model hit it off so well with Selena that the pair got matching tattoos.

The ‘991’ hitmaker and the ‘Carnival Row’ star recently showed off identical pink rose inkings and the 29-year-old singer-and-actress has told how the design references one of her pal’s nicknames for her.

She said: “It means a couple of different things. Me and Cara , one of my best friends that I’ve known for — I was maybe 16 when I met her — she calls me ‘Rosebud.’ So, it’s a nickname and I’ve always wanted a rose. Now, I got one and I love it.”

Asked if she had other friendship tattoos, the It Ain’t Me’ singer said: “Yeah, I do! I have, actually, multiple tattoos with people who have honestly left a significant mark on my life. I have one with Julia Micheals, my mom and my best friends.”

The ‘Lose You to Love Me’ hitmaker has roughly 16 tattoos, including tributes to momentous occasions in her life, such as her kidney transplant.

Selena recently admitted she had “so much fun” working with Cara.

She said: “We just did our first day together yesterday … It’s so fun. We were just dying and laughing most of the time because we just know each other so well.”