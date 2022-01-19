U.S. Supreme Court spurns Trump bid to keep Capitol attack records secret

Towleroad Gay News

Reuters
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected former President Donald Trump’s request to block the release of White House records sought by the Democratic-led congressional panel investigating last year’s deadly attack on the Capitol by a mob of his supporters.

The decision means the documents, held by a federal agency that stores government and historical records, can be disclosed even as litigation over the matter continues in lower courts.

(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)

