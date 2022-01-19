Ghislaine Maxwell ‘May Have Had An Intimate Relationship’ With Prince Andrew, Would Frequently Visit Buckingham Palace At Will, New Documentary Reveals

MEGA

A new documentary has revealed shocking details about Ghislaine Maxwell‘s mysterious relationship with Prince Andrew.

The new ITV investigative film, Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile, examined the 61-year-old royal’s alleged connection to Ghislaine and the Jeffrey Epstein sexual abuse scandal.

According to The Sun, the bombshell documentary — which aired Tuesday, January 18 — revealed Ghislaine, 60, was a frequent visitor of Buckingham Palace. Former Palace protection officer Paul Page explained in an interview for the film that he speculated about a possible relationship between the two.

MEGA

“From the way she was allowed to enter and exit the palace at will, we realized…suspected, that she may have had an intimate relationship with Prince Andrew,” he reportedly told the cameras, adding that another staffer, “remembered her coming in four times in one day, from the morning until the evening.”

PRINCE CHARLES & PRINCE WILLIAM WILL BE ‘INCREDIBLY ANGRY’ AT PRINCE ANDREW IF SEXUAL ASSAULT CASE GOES TO COURT, THE DUKE OF YORK ‘CAN’T WIN IN ANY WAY REALLY,’ ROYAL COMMENTOR SAYS

Euan Rellie, an investment banker who attended the University of Oxford with Ghislaine, also described Andrew as, “[Ghislaine’s] friend, not Jeffrey’s,” it was reported.

MEGA

“I got the sense that Prince Andrew and Ghislaine had probably been girlfriend and boyfriend in the past,” Rellie confessed, per the outlet. “They had an easy warmth around each other.”

Ghislaine’s own brother Ian also spoke in an interview for the doc, spilling that his sister was “good friends” with Andrew because “prince, pauper — it made no difference to her,” he insisted, referring to Mark Twain‘s novel The Prince and the Pauper about two identical boys born the same day, with one being extremely wealthy and the other being very poor.

“She took no s***” from anyone,” Ian reportedly added of his sister. “I think Andrew would have found that rather refreshing.”

PRINCE ANDREW’S EX-GIRLFRIEND LADY VICTORIA HERVEY REPORTEDLY BELIEVES GHISLAINE MAXWELL WAS A ‘VICTIM’ OF JEFFREY EPSTEIN

He also shared his opinion on his sister’s recent conviction, reportedly calling the decision “just wrong.” Ian went on to back Ghislaine, maintaining: “We believe her, we love her and we hope she will get the justice she definitely deserves.”

MEGA

As OK! previously reported, Ghislaine was found guilty on five out of six sex trafficking-related charges last month, for which she could face up to 65 years in prison.

Meanwhile, the Duke of York was recently stripped of his royal and military titles by The Queen following his sexual assault case filed by one of Jeffrey’s former victims, Virginia Giuffre.