Adam Lambert admits his anxiety was heightened amid the pandemic

The ‘For Your Entertainment’ singer – who first shot to fame as a runner-up on ‘American Idol’ in 2009 – has opened up about his battle with mental health, which was exacerbated amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and admitted anxiety is “a beast”.

Speaking to the digital edition of Hunger Magazine – of which he is the cover star – Adam shared: “I think something that I haven’t gone into a lot of detail about, that I’ve definitely been experiencing over the past five years, is that my journey with mental health has been really interesting. I think that’s something that’s becoming less taboo for people, but it’s not something that’s at the forefront of the line of questioning. I’ve definitely dealt with my share of anxiety. What’s great is that the more we all talk about it, the more we realise it’s pretty common, especially in this day and age. Especially after the year and a half we’ve had. Anxiety’s real. It’s a beast.”

The 40-year-old star – who is Queen’s touring frontman – admitted it’s important that people who are suffering have an “open dialogue” with others.

The ‘Starstruck’ judge added: “I think it’s really important not to feel like there’s something wrong with you. I think it’s more common than we all realise. It’s now becoming more of a conversation, but I think for people that are older it’s been a taboo thing. This is all cliché, but it is okay to ask for help. I feel some people think that if they don’t ask for help then it’s not real. So, people avoid admitting themselves and getting the help they need because they’re in denial. You’ve got to be real with yourself and honest with yourself. If people in your inner circle aren’t volunteering that, you need to be like, ‘Hey, do I seem okay today?’ It needs to be an open dialogue that people care about.”

