Adele Dodges Question About Rich Paul Engagement Rumors, Reveals The Couple Plans To Have Baby

Beating around the bush?

Adeleseemingly dodged questions about a possible engagement to Rich Paul during a new interview.

The “Easy on Me” songstress recently sparked engagement rumors after flashing a giant diamond ring while on the red carpet for the 2022 Brit Awards in London on Tuesday, February 8, as OK! reported.

According to Daily Mail, Adele, 33, was wearing the sparkling ring in question during an appearance on BBC’s The Graham Norton Show, where she was directly asked about the engagement rumors that have been floating around.

When asked whether she was engaged, the “Rolling in the Deep” vocalist reportedly responded: “If I was would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?”

While she avoided answering the question about a possible proposal from Paul, she did reveal the flames are hoping to have a baby together sometime soon. According to the outlet, she explained her plans to have a baby with the sports agent sometime next year.

During the interview, Adele also touched on the recent controversy surrounding her Las Vegas residency, which she apparently canceled because the show wasn’t quite ready yet. While sharing her “regret” of telling fans about the cancellation at the very last minute, she insisted the show wouldn’t have been up to par had she gone forward with it.

As the publication reported, Adele said her highly-anticipated performance would have been a “half a**ed show,” if she took the stage before she was fully ready.

As OK! reported, Adele revealed that her “Weekends with Adele” shows in Las Vegas would be canceled and rescheduled only 24 hours before she was set to take the stage last month.

While Adele explained the cancellation was a result of COVID delays, sources later pointed out the singer’s struggle with anxiety and perfectionism caused her to make “endless changes” to the show.

“In spite of the set costing millions to put together, Adele was unhappy with the result and she made her feelings very clear,” an insider dished at the time. “She was already nervous and the falling out sent her spiraling into a panic because she was desperate that everything should be perfect.”

“It seemed that while she has always preferred a stripped-back performance, she was under some pressure to come up with a huge extravaganza,” the source added.