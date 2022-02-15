Bob Saget Chillingly Predicted His Death, Months Before His Unexpected Passing: ‘I’m Going To Be Found Dead In Bed’

Mega

Beloved comic Bob Saget ominously predicted his death months before he died during a videotaped podcast in which he declared with a straight face: “I’m going to be found dead in bed,” Radar has exclusively learned.

The Full House star made the stunning forecast during an October 25 episode of Bob Saget’s Here For You after his foodie wife, Kelly Rizzo, explained her favorite movies included the head-bashing gangster classics The Godfather, Scarface, Casino, and GoodFellas.

‘There Is NO WAY This Could Have Occurred With One Fall’: Famed Pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht Calls For Second Autopsy On Comedian Bob Saget

“So, I don’t have long to live if these are your favorites,” Saget deadpans. “I’m going to be found dead in bed.”

Rizzo slyly replies: “You better watch out.”

The chilling straight-faced statement incredibly mirrors the Fuller House actor’s January 9th death where he was found dead in his bed inside his Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Orlando, Florida, after a freak head injury that is raising eyebrows with the country’s foremost forensic experts.

As Radar previously reported, renowned pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht is calling for Saget’s body to be exhumed and a full investigation after an autopsy report was released showing he had massive skull fractures.

Several health experts who reviewed the autopsy report released by the Orange County Medical Examiner Dr. Joshua Stephany are crying foul — with one telling the New York Times the injury appears consistent with the actor being hit with a baseball bat or falling from a height of up to 30 feet.

“All of these injuries fractures and areas of hemorrhage could not have been sustained by one fall,” he said. “I am just very surprised that the medical examiner attributed it to one fall. There is no way this could have occurred with one fall,” Stephany claimed.

He added, “The first autopsy is not a bad autopsy – I’m not being critical – but what I am being critical of is attributing everything to one fall. I would like to see that medical examiner and the consultant he dealt with explain how you get all those injuries from one fall. No way!”

Dr. Stephany concluded Saget died after falling backward and striking his head. The comedian then somehow crawled into his bed where his body was found. He concluded there was no suspected foul play.

“It is most probable that the decedent suffered an unwitnessed fall backwards and struck the posterior aspect of his head,” explained the medical examiner, who discovered various abrasions to Saget’s scalp and fractures to the base of his skull.

When Radar reached out to Dr. Stephany for comment, his assistant said he “respectfully declines to do any interviews at this time.”