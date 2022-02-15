Kanye West Apologizes For Leaking ‘Harassing’ Text Messages With Ex Kim Kardashian About Pete Davidson’s Safety

Mega

Another day, another Kanye West post. This time, the 44-year-old rapper is taking “accountability” after leaking text messages between him and Kim Kardashianthat he admits came off as “harassing.”

Ye took to social media on Tuesday, wiping his entire Instagram clean to issue the apology after posting private messages showing his estranged wife’s concern over her boyfriend Pete Davidson‘s safety.

Sharing a solo photo of himself on stage, the Grammy winner began his apology tour.

“I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me,” he wrote, before addressing the text message leak.

Admitting he went too far by sharing Kim’s private messages, Ye added, “I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener.”

As of this post, all of Kanye’s IG rants have been erased.

TheJesus Is King rapper was relentless on the Saturday Night Live comedian — who he hilariously nicknamed “Skete” — over the weekend.

He claimed Pete came in between his family and ordered his fans to “scream at the looser” if they saw him and shout “Kimye forever.” Kanye also called Pete a “d–khead,” “garbage,” and rapped that “a hundred goons pullin’ up to SNL.”

While fans ate the drama up, Kim wasn’t impressed.

Kanye surprised everyone when he posted a screenshot of the conversation between him and Kim about the matter. “There are dangerous people out there and this is scary and it doesn’t have to be,” Kim’s message read.

Ensuring Kim he “will always do everything to protect you and our family forever,” Kanye said, “I listened to you and told everyone to make sure nothing physical happens to Skete.”

Kanye later doubled down after Kim caught wind about their private texts, posting another series of their messages. When the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star asked why he made them public, Ye responded, “Cause I got a text from my favorite person in the world.”

He added, “I’m your number one fan … Why wouldn’t I tell everyone!!!!”

Indeed, Kanye is still Kim’s biggest fan. He even sent her a truckload of red roses for Valentine’s Day after breaking up with his short-lived fling Julia Fox.

Kim didn’t reciprocate the loving gesture. As Radar reported, she filed paperwork on Monday begging the judge to speed up their divorce process.