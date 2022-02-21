Britney Spears Signs $15 Million Book Deal, Scorned Pop Star Vows To Tell All Following Sister Jamie Lynn’s Scathing Memoir

Mega

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned, especially when that woman isBritney Spears.

The 40-year-old pop star has just reportedly inked one of the biggest book deals in history with publishing powerhouse Simon & Schuster.

According to Page Six, the tell-all memoir – which is expected to peel back the curtain on her career, personal life, family relationships and allegedly abusive conservatorship – is said to be worth as much as $15 million.

A publishing insider told the outlet that Spears’ deal is “one of the biggest of all time, behind the Obamas.”

Britney has been vowing to tell her side of the story since she testified against her father, Jamie Spears, and her since-terminated almost-14-year conservatorship in court last summer.

But after getting wind of some of the claims made by her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, in the latter’s scathing tome, Britney’s been gunning for one of her own.

In Things I Should Have Said, which was released in January, Jamie Lynn claimed Britney once grabbed a knife and locked them both in a closet.

“I’ve never been around you ever with a knife or even would I ever even think to do such,” the beloved singer fired back at the time. “Only a scum person would make up such things about someone.”

Britney seemed to imply that Jamie Lynn’s memoir had lit the fire she needed to write hers, posting a photo of an old-school typewriter and asking her fans at the time, “Shall I start from THE BEGINNING???”

Britney was initially stripped of her ability to make personal, professional, medical and financial decisions in February of 2008 following a tumultuous divorce from Kevin Federline. Though the conservatorship that was put in place was managed by Jamie, Britney recently claimed that it was the “idea” of her mother, Lynne Spears.

In recent years, the star’s fans’ obsession with freeing her from what they suspected was an abusive situation led to a worldwide movement and an influx of documentaries about the legal arrangement in question.

Then Britney confirmed what her fans had feared all along. In her June 2021 testimony, she called her legal arrangement mentally, emotionally, physically and financially abusive, claiming she was forced to go on a grueling tour, admitted to mental health facilities against her will, forbidden from having her IUD removed and even put on a hefty dose of lithium – all on her own dime. She told the judge her whole family should be behind bars.

The following month, Britney was allowed to hire her own attorney. When Mathew Rosengart entered the picture, everything changed. He fought fiercely for his client’s freedom, which was granted in full in November, and is on a relentless mission for justice as we speak.

Recently, the pop star warned, “Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview.”