Adele Sparks Marriage Rumors, Replaces Diamond With Possible Wedding Band At NBA All-Star Game With Boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele might not be engaged. The 33-year-old singer might be full-on married — if her ring finger gives any indication about her status with Rich Paul.

The Grammy winner proved she’s no longer in hiding after disappointing fans by canceling her Las Vegas residency last minute. Stepping out with confidence, Adele joined her sports agent beau for a night of basketball at the NBA All-Star game in Cleveland, Ohio.

Making sure to grab attention, Adele sat courtside at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with Paul. She sported an eye-catching snow leopard-print coat and a matching top.

Looking fashion-forward, the mom of one paired the ensemble with black tights and booties. While her outfit deserved a standing ovation, all anyone could look at was her left finger.

Adele sparked engagement rumors when she rocked a giant diamond ring on that finger earlier this month at the Brit Awards in London. She made sure not to remove it when she hit a drag show days later.

While Adele failed to sport the large diamond on Sunday, her finger wasn’t bare. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice theGo Easy On Me singer had replaced the sparkler with a single band of diamonds, replicating what could be a wedding band.

Adele has not addressed the engagement/wedding rumors but she did kibosh breakup speculation following her Sin City cancelation.

According to reports, Adele couldn’t get through a Vegas rehearsal without having an emotional breakdown. Her relationship issues with Rich allegedly added to the stress of her show.

“Adele’s been crying and couldn’t get through a single full rehearsal for the past month,” a source told Page Six. “Just constantly on the phone with Rich … loudly shouting and sobbing.”

Immediately after bawling on camera to announce her debut weekend and all other shows were “postponed” with no replacement dates, Adele jumped on a private jet and was spotted arriving at Rich’s $14 million Beverly Hills mansion.

Her last-minute trip to his home was reportedly to “fix” their broken romance. Adele succeeded because weeks later, she emerged with her diamond ring.