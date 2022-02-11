Co-discoverer of HIV, Luc Montagnier dies aged 89

Published by

TDPel Media

French virologist, Luc Montagnier, the man credited as a co-discoverer of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), has died aged 89. Luc Montagnier died on Tuesday, February 8 in the American Hospital in Neuilly-sur-Seine, northwest of Paris, the town’s mayor told reporters. Local news site FranceSoir reported he died on Tuesday in Neuilly-sur-Seine “surrounded by his children”. Montagnier was jointly awarded the 2008 Nobel Prize for his work in isolating the virus that causes Aids but was later dismissed by the scientific community for his increasingly unsubstantiated theories, especially on C…

