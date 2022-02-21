Cross-Country Skier From Finland Suffers A Frozen Penis During 50km Olympic Race

Mega

Remi Lindholm, a cross-country skier from Finland, reportedly suffered from a frozen penis while participating in an event at the Winter Olympics. Surprisingly, this is not the first time the cross-country skier has suffered from this particular affliction.

According to Daily Mail, 24-year-old Lindholm was photographed thawing out his nether regions with a heat pack on Saturday after spending just over an hour racing against other competitors in the men’s 50km cross-country race. The temperature during the race was -17 degrees Celsius — which is just above 1 degree Fahrenheit – and the skier was clearly affected by the freezing temps.

“You can guess which body part was a little bit frozen when I finished,” Lindholm said in an interview following Saturday’s race. “It was one of the worst competitions I’ve been in. It was just about battling through…when the body parts started to warm up after the finish, the pain was unbearable.”

But believe it or not, the 24-year-old skiers frozen genitalia in Zhangjiakou, China’s race over the weekend was not the first time Lindholm suffered from the chilling condition.

Last year, the cross-country skier reportedly faced the same injury while racing in Ruka, Finland. Lindholm is also reportedly known for regularly practicing for races in nothing but his underwear.

Due to the cold and bitter temperatures Saturday, the 50km race was ultimately shortened to 30km to proactively avoid any serious injuries the racers might have suffered due to the freezing conditions – a move that didn’t prevent Lindholm from his unfortunate condition, and a move that left other skiers furious that the race was cut by 20km.

“I thought it was a ridiculous decision,” said Andrew Musgrave, who came in 12th in the race and was representing Great Britain. “If it’s warm enough to race then I don’t see why doing an hour and a quarter or 30km, compared to two hours in the 50km, makes it any better.”

“It’s still the same temperature, it’s still the same wind,” he continued. “I couldn’t really do anything about that and just had to go out and make the best of it. I’m a little bit annoyed. 50km is meant to be the ultimate endurance race and I felt like it wasn’t quite the same.”