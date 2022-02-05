Don’t Say Gay Laws; Trans Rules; Queer Allegories; South Africa Drag; Ed White, BAFTA Noms: HOT LINK BUNDLE

Fabiola Santiago: Gov. DeSantis is no victim. His rhetoric enables hateful acts like Nazi rally
No, Gov. Ron DeSantis, it’s no coincidence that, only days apart, antisemitic flyers were hurled out of a passing car in Miami Beach while in Central Florida neo-Nazis staged rallies last weekend. At not one, but two gatherings in public spaces — an Orange County highway overpass and in an Orlando shopping center — groups of Nazis waved swastika flags and shouted antisemitic slogans for all to see and hear. The vile acts of hatred against Jewish people are taking place because a certain sector of the populations in Florida feels comfortable displaying the ugliest of human emotions. DeSantis en… Read More
Links: Lil Nas, South Beach Bashing, Rene Zellweger, Andy Cohen, Channing Tatum
‘Celebration of queerness’: Drag queens keep South Africa’s scene alive
A leggy blonde sashays with the grace of a Hollywood star then drops into the splits, mesmerising an enthusiastic Johannesburg audience not used to watching major shows by international drag queens. ‘THE DRAG SCENE IN SOUTH AFRICA IS VERY NEW’Brooke Lynn Hytes, AKA Brock Hayhoe, two-time finalist on RuPaul’s Drag Race, headlined the sold-out event on Saturday night. “The drag scene in South Africa is very new, when I lived here about 15 years ago there was no drag,” the Canadian told AFP, sitting elegantly in a leopard print dress and a perfectly-coiffed Marilyn Monroe wig. South Africa has so… Read More
What We’re Reading: Edmund White is the godfather of queer lit
CHICAGO — About a week after Edmund White turned 82, we spoke on the phone. There was too much to ask. To be honest, it’s a little hard to know where to begin with Edmund White. Soon after he left Evanston, Illinois, not long after college, he became at editor at Saturday Review; soon after that, he cowrote “The Joy of Gay Sex.” At the time of the Stonewall uprising in 1969 (which he witnessed), he was a staff writer for Time-Life Books. He was friends with Toni Morrison, James Merrill, Robert Mapplethorpe, Foucault; he was frenemies with Susan Sontag. He cofounded the Gay Men’s Health Crisis … Read More
James Baldwin, NFT, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Euphoria Satire, Pam, Tommy, Crazy Kid Rock and Queer Books.
- James Baldwin (C) with Charleton Heston (L), and Marlon Brando (R) in 1963 In an issue of Playbill in 1964, iconic gay writer James Baldwin included a little mention about some future projects he was working on, including a book about […]
- Ben McKenzie is calling out celebrities who are encouraging their fans to join the NFT craze and to invest in cryptocurrency. For those that don’t know, NFT stands for “non-fungible token,” and it allows buyers to purchase ownership of a digital […]
- A source close to the set of The Masked Singer is opening up about what really happened during the season seven premiere taping, in which Rudy Giuliani was unmasked as the first eliminated contestant. It was previously reported that judges Ken […]
- Red Hot Chili Peppers are back! The band announced that they will release their 12th studio album, Unlimited Love, on April 1. Click inside to read more… It’s also their first recording with guitarist John Frusciante since 2006, and their first […]
- She goes through quite the transformation – not surprisingly! Check out Benito Skinner getting down with the coolest kids from Euphoria Season 2 above! Love the pasties. I just wanna rob! The post OMG, Benito Skinner presents: Girl trying to fit […]
- February 2022 Horoscopes Because of Venus’ retrograde and extended stay in Capricorn, much of the astrology for this month will be in the same part of your chart that was activated in January. The planets really do not particularly care about […]
- Lily James and Sebastian Stan in Pam & Tommy The Hulu limited series Pam & Tommy tells the explosive real-life story of the world’s most infamous sex tape. Sebastian Stan, who previously went nude in Monday (plus other films) and who is most famous […]
- Kid Rock wants to be the loudest voice of Trumpism in the world of Southern Fried Rock. When you make a career from copying your sound from other artists and copying your look from scarecrows, you might as well get your […]
- Last July, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck went on a weeks-long excursion on a yacht. They came to port in St. Tropez, Capri, Monaco and more. They went shopping and out to eat. But on the yacht, they were enjoying themselves […]
- Queer Lit Preview — LGBTQIA+ Books To Read in 2022 – The Turnaround Blogtheturnaroundblog.com
Bride-To-Be Branded ‘Homophobic’ After Telling Lesbian Sister to Bring Groomsman as Wedding Date
Bridezilla and intolerant? Big yikes! A woman is being dragged online for telling her sister she couldn’t bring her girlfriend of three years to her wedding. Instead, the bride-to-be wanted her sister to bring one of the groomsmen as her “date.” A woman, who is openly gay, went on Reddit and shared how her sister — the bride — told her that her role as a bridesmaid on her big day would come with a few ground rules. “I would have to walk down the aisle beside one of the groomsmen, stand beside him in some pictures and sit at a table with him and the other bridesmaids and groomsmen,” user Anonym… Read More
Can Netflix make LGBT rights in MENA more mainstream?
Since the streaming giant Netflix released its Arabic version of the Italian movie “Perfect Strangers” on January 20, the Arab world has been overwhelmingly consumed by a socio-cultural debate. The movie, co-produced by UAE, Lebanese, and Egyptian entertainment companies, portrays storylines on marriage, women’s sexuality, drinking and driving, mental health stigma, anti-patriarchal fatherhood, teenage and safer sex, and to top it all, homosexuality and the challenges facing queer Arabs. Starring Egyptian Mona Zaki (Maryam), Lebanese Nadie Labaki (May), Georges Khabbaz (Walid), Adel Karam (Zia… Read More
Why Israel is reviving its anti-BDS propaganda campaign (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions )
Talking points overwhelmingly “referring to Israel as the “only democracy in the Middle East” or by pointing to gay rights to imply Palestinians are “backward”.
On 6 January, primetime Australian television gave a Palestinian activist a rare chance to address what was, at the time, one of the country’s biggest news stories. “Anything we do [as Palestinians] is going to be met with backlash,” Jennine Khalik, a former journalist, told the panel on a popular current affairs talk show. “It doesn’t matter what form of resistance it is.” It was the opening of Sydney Festival, a three-week series of art and music events that bring together some of Australia’s best-known performers. The festival, which was sponsored and funded by the Israeli embassy, was faci… Read More
Science fiction epic ‘Dune’ leads BAFTA nominations with 11 nods
By Marie-Louise Gumuchian LONDON (Reuters) -Science fiction epic “Dune”, a mammoth adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel, led nominations for the British Academy Film Awards on Thursday, securing 11 nods, with dark Western “The Power of the Dog” following with eight. “Belfast”, Kenneth Brannagh’s semi-autobiographical black and white comedy drama set at the onset of Northern Ireland’s three decades of conflict, received six nominations at Britain’s top movie honours. All three films will compete for best film at the awards, known as the BAFTAs (British Academy of Film and Television Arts), …