Dutch Speedskater Ireen Wüst — A Dutch, Out Bisexual Speed Skater — Just Became the First Athlete To Win Gold At 5 Straight Games

Sports Illustrated

By Alex Prewitt In her fifth and final Olympics, the 35-year-old is preparing to hang up her skates, but not before adding to her illustrious career. She’s already made history in Beijing, becoming the first athlete to capture individual gold medals in five different Games. BEIJING — Two goats walk into a barn. Well, that’s not quite right. One is a real goat, an adorable white Saanen named Sophie with beady eyes, elfish ears and a gold medal around its neck. The other is Dutch speedskating legend Ireen Wüst, who explains her presence for this three-hour sponsorship photoshoot as such: “It’s a…

