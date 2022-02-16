Swimmer Killed By 13ft Great White Shark In Australia: ‘Someone’s Just Been Eaten By A Shark’; First Shark Fatality in Sydney in 60 years

Mega

A swimmer has been killed by a 13-foot great white shark on an Australian beach as a group of horrified beach-goers and fishermen could do nothing but watch the fatal attack unfold.

According to Daily Mail, the vicious attack took place Wednesday in Buchan Point, a small coastal town just north of Sydney’s Little Bay Beach. The unbelievable scene was also partly caught on camera, as well as watched by witnesses who claim they first heard the victim screaming for his life.

This is the first fatal shark attack to take place in Sydney since 1963, making Wednesday’s tragedy the first to happen in nearly 60 years.

After the witnesses reported the attack to the proper authorities, both rescue helicopters and jet skis were deployed in search of the swimmer while all other swimmers were promptly ordered out of the water.

“Footage clearly shows a body, half a body being taken by a shark,” a New South Wales police officer tells a fellow officer over the police scanner. “They have found some remains.”

In the footage taken during and shortly after the attack, witnesses can be heard reacting to the devastating incident they just watched happen.

“Someone just got eaten by a shark. Oh man! Oh no! That’s insane,” a fisherman could be heard shouting. “That’s a great white shark.”

“F–k man, I heard a scream and the shark was just chomping on his body and the body was in half just off the rocks here,” another witness recalled shortly after the fatal attack. “It came back and swallowed parts of his body and that was it. It disappeared.”

In a statement following the attack, New South Wales Police revealed that an investigation into the shark attack is still ongoing.

“An investigation into the swimmer’s death is ongoing, and Little Bay Beach is closed as officers continue to search the area,” they said.

“Unfortunately, this person had suffered catastrophic injuries and there wasn’t a lot paramedics could do when we arrived,” Lucky Phrachanh, the NSW Ambulance Inspector, also revealed in a statement following the attack.

“DPI extends sincere condolences to the family and friends and first responders at this tragic time,” a spokesperson for Australia’s Department of Primary Industries recently told the outlet.