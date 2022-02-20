‘Everything our country wants’: Dame Joanna Lumley praises Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

Dame Joanna Lumley thinks Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall will be “everything our country wants” when Prince Charles is crowned king.

The ‘Absolutely Fabulous’ actress thinks Queen Elizabeth’s recent announcement that she would like her daughter-in-law to be known as Queen Consort when her spouse takes the throne was great news because the duchess is such a “wonderful person”.

Joanna gushed to Britain’s HELLO! magazine: “When I first met Camilla, she was friendly, very funny and extremely good company.

“This was many years ago, at a mall lunch party given by Jilly Cooper and I remembered liking her at once.

“Since then, I have got to know her better and now I simply think she is a wonderful person – brave, kind and loyal and the best fun to be with.

“She has no airs and graces, as soon as you’re with her, you’re made to feel you could be friends for life. She is on our side, interested in everyone.

“As Queen Consort, I know she will be everything our country wants – a strong support for our new King Charles.

“We all want that day to be far in the future, but when it comes, we shall all be in safe and loving hands with Camilla as Queen.”

And Dame Joan Collins, who is an ambassador for the Princes Trust, thinks the duchess will provide an “encouraging and positive presence” for Charles when he’s king.

She said: “Camilla has been a sterling support for Prince Chares and behind the throne it will be wonderful to have such an encouraging and positive presence for our future King.

“Camilla will be an asset to the continuity of the throne.”

In her message marking her Platinum Jubilee earlier this month, the queen said it was her “sincere wish” Camilla would be known as the Queen Consort, instead of the first-ever Princess Consort as had previously been intended.

She said: “I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support.

“I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me. And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”