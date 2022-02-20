Film About Gay Couple in Berlin Festival Leads to Uproar in Egypt; Includes Call to Strip Director of Citizenship for Promoting Homosexuality

Published by

In another attack against artistic freedom, a lawyer filed this week an official complaint in Egypt, calling on the government to strip a director of his Egyptian citizenship for making a Germany-produced film) that portrays a gay couple. “The Egyptian people will not accept this type of films,” lawyer Ayman Mahfouz told Egyptian ETC satellite TV channel, accusing filmmaker Mohamad Shawky Hassan of “promoting homosexuality”. Directed and written by Hassan, ‘Bashtaalak Sa’at (I, sometimes, miss you)’ was screened during the Forum of the 72nd round of the Berlin International Film Festival. It i…

