Britney Spears Releases Invite From Reps. Swalwell D-CA, Crist D-FL To Tell Conservatorship Story; Says She Felt ‘Heard And Like I Mattered’

Britney Spears is continuing to speak out after her 13-year conservatorship was terminated in November 2021.

Britney took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 16, to reveal she received a letter from U.S. lawmakers, Democrats Charlie Crist of Florida and Eric Swalwell of California, inviting her to meet with them at Congress and share her story.

The Princess of Pop admitted she was flattered when she first got the letter a few months ago, but she was not “nearly at the healing stage I’m in now” at the time.

“I’m grateful that my story was even ACKNOWLEDGED!!!” she went on. “Because of the letter, I felt heard and like I mattered for the first time in my life !!!”

“In a world 🌎 where your own family goes against you, it’s actually hard to find people that get it and show empathy 🤷‍♀️🙄 !!!!” she added. “Again, I’m not here to be a victim although I’m the first to admit I’m pretty messed up by it all.”

Britney said she wants to help other people who are vulnerable to be brave. “I wish I would have been … I was so scared and nothing is worse than your own family doing what they did to me,” she admitted.

“I’m lucky to have a small circle of adorable friends who I can count on … In the mean time thank you to Congress for inviting me to the White House,” she concluded.

In the letter, the Congressmen applauded the singer and her attorney Mathew Rosengart for their “historic victories.” They said they were “elated” when her father, Jamie Spears, was suspended from the conservatorship in September before it was terminated two months later.

“There is no doubt that your story will empower countless others outside the millions that are already inspired by your and your art,” the letter read. “Please know that you have absolutely no obligation to do anything more but fight for yourself, but if you are willing, we would appreciate learning more about the emotional and financial turmoil you faced within the conservatorship system.”