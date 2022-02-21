Ghislaine Maxwell’s Brother Worried About Sister’s Safety As Bodies Related To Epstein Begin To Pile Up

Mega Mega

Just days after Jeffrey Epstein‘s alleged pimp was found hanging in his prison cell — similar to Epstein’s own mysterious death — Ghislaine Maxwell‘s brother, Ian Maxwell, has voiced his concerns over his sister’s wellbeing in prison.

Mega

Ghislaine’s brother says he fears for his sister’s safety after hearing of 75-year-old Jean-Luc Brunel‘s sudden death.

Brunel was found in his prison cell in La Sante, Paris hanging by the neck in an alleged suicide while guards were not around. This was very similar to the way Epstein was found dead — which was also immediately rules a suicide.

“It’s really shocking,” Ian told the New York Post. “Another death by hanging in a high-security prison. My reaction is one of total shock and bewilderment.”

Ian has spoken out about his sister’s treatment being incarcerated saying, “Despite the psychiatrist advising to the contrary, she was deemed a suicide risk and they are continuing to wake her up every 15 minutes in the night. It’s a complete violation of prisoner rights and human rights.”

Mega

The brother of the sex trafficker finds it “ironic” that Ghislaine was subjected to suicide watch as soon as she was arrested but Epstein and Brunel were not. Before his death, Epstein specifically told his prison’s therapist that he was not suicidal and was worried he was going to be assassinated. The Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn is not allowing what happened to Epstein or Brunel to happen to Ghislaine.

Brunel’s hanging came just days after Prince Andrew agreed to settle Virginia Roberts Giuffre‘s lawsuit which included Brunel by name. Roberts had accused the prince of sex abuse after meeting her through Epstein, Brunel and Maxwell.

The death caused a resurgence of conspiracy theories revolving around the case with some believing that Epstein and Brunel were killed because they were going to spill the beans on social and political elites around the world.

Mega

Epstein and Ghislaine had been known to be friends with high ups in power from the Clintons, the Trumps and even the royal family through Prince Andrew.

Ghislaine was found guilty of sex trafficking minors back in December of last year. She is now serving 65 years in federal prison.