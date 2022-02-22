SouljaBoy Roasts Kanye West Over His Ongoing Feud with Kim’s Flame Pete Davidson

Mega Mega

Early 2000s internet sensation SouljaBoy took to Instagram to put Kanye West on blast.

The rapper mocked West for crying over Pete Davidson being with his wife asking “what are you gonna do?”

“Kanye WAKE UP, Skete got your b—- n—-” SouljaBoy said in a live stream on his Instagram before taking a puff from a joint. The Crank That rapper asked West on stream “what are you gonna do? Is you gonna keep postin memes of Marvel vs Capcom?” He broke out into a fit of laughter proud of that one.

“That’s what you get,” SouljaBoy brings up previous beef with Ye telling the rapper directly “n—- tried to play me, do you know what the f— I am? I’m big Drako. Now you’re running around Hollywood crying like a b—-.” Soulja continues to mock Kanye fake crying in the stream. “‘whaaah whaaah help me!’ F— YOU KANYE!”

SouljaBoy asked a question of Ye many have been wondering. “Are you gonna lay the smackdown? What are you talkin about?”

West has been on the war path in the news recently throwing out several threats to the SNL comedian. The Yeezus rapper even went as far as to include one of his threats in his most recent songs City of God. In it West yells that “a hundred goons” were gonna pull up to Saturday Night Live.

West’s beef with Davidson started after the comedian was seen constantly with the rapper’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian. The socialite filed for divorce from the rapper hoping to move on with her life, but West wasn’t having any of that.

Since then, West has relentlessly posted memes and rants on all of his social medias. He also brought Kardashian look-a-likes to parties to get his ex’s attention. The rapper even went as far as to cut Kid Cudi from his next album Donda 2 after learning of his friendship with Davidson.

West was subsequently banned from the weekend variety show after appearing on the show seven times. His most recent girlfriend Julia Fox split from the rapper after constant public pleas to reunite with his wife. West doesn’t seem to care what bridges he burns to get what he believes is rightfully his.

Many have spoken out worried about the rapper’s mental health. SouljaBoy doesn’t appear to be part of that group. The fellow rapper appears to just be stirring the pot waiting to see what happens.