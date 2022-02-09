Joe Rogan Ridicules Angelina Jolie Over Bell’s Palsy Diagnosis & Mocks ‘Asian Accents’ In Newly Resurfaced Clips Amid Spotify Controversy

Mega

Joe Rogan is being called out yet again amid his already contentious Spotify controversy. A user on social media has highlighted the “most hateful things” the podcast host has said on the streaming service platform – and some of the top highlights include the comedian deriding Angelina Jolie for being diagnosed with Bell’s palsy, as well as mocking Asian people.

According to The Post, a Twitter user named Alex Paterson who describes himself as a paid “Joe Rogan watchdog” took to the social media platform on Tuesday to call Rogan out on some of the worst things he has said on The Joe Rogan Experience.

Although the podcast host has claimed he hasn’t used “racial slurs” in years, many of these hateful and hurtful comments were recorded as recently as last month.

“I’m seeing a lot of Joe Rogan’s worst comments from the 2010s circulating. I get paid to listen to his podcast & want to remind people that he hasn’t changed,” Paterson posted, referencing his job for the media watchdog Media Matters. “Here are some of the most hateful things Joe has said in the past year and a half.”

While Paterson offered an extensive list of times Rogan made racist, sexist, and transphobic remarks on his $100-million podcast, some of the most disturbing comments were in connection to the 46-year-old Eternals and Maleficent actress and her being diagnosed with the facial paralysis condition Bell’s palsy.

“Crazy p—y is the best p—y…She’s clearly crazy,” Rogan said regarding the actress just before being informed of her condition.

“She’s got Bell’s palsy? That’s the problem with crazy, dude. Crazy comes with all sorts of neurotic s–t,” he continued, doubling down on the inappropriate remarks.

Of course, that was hardly the beginning of the insensitive comments Rogan recently made on his podcast despite his apology last week claiming he has “changed” and many of the circulating clips are “taken out of context.”

Another example the “Joe Rogan watchdog” brought to Twitter’s attention was one episode, recorded as recently as this past October, in which he called people who are offended when Asian accents are mocked “retarded.”

“But I’m on Spotify, you can get away with it,” Rogan responded when his guest that episode told him he “can’t say that.”

As Radar has regularly been reporting, these are just some of the latest offensive and inappropriate remarks the “comedian” has said over the recent months and years.

Last week, black singer India Arie asked for her content to be removed from Spotify after she posted a damning video compilation of Rogan using the N-word repeatedly throughout a number of episodes of his podcast. In an effort to perform some damage control, the podcast host soon after released a video of his own apologizing for the racist language, and assured his audience that all of the clips were “taken out of context.”

“I haven’t said it in years. But for a long time, when I would bring that word up, if it would come up in conversations, instead of saying ‘the N-word,’ I would just say the word,” Rogan said before offering his “sincere, deepest apologies” and claiming the video compilation made him feel “sick.”