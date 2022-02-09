Taylor Swift Spotted For First Time In 3 Months, Conceals Left Hand Amid Joe Alwyn Engagement Rumors

Mega

Taylor Swift is keeping her fans guessing when it comes to her rumored engagement with Joe Alwyn.

The 32-year-old singer/songwriter was spotted for the first time in three months and kept her left hand hidden the entire time. Swift was photographed leaving producer Jack Antonoff‘s studio in New York City on Tuesday, marking her first outing all year.

Mega

Swift was last seen in November following her Saturday Night Live appearance. She’s been MIA ever since. The Shake It Off singer reemerged in the city with a keyboard and notepad in her right hand, signifying new music might be on the way.

However, she strategically kept her left hand in her pocket, concealing any possible engagement ring she might be wearing.

While Swift’s boyfriend/maybe fiancé was nowhere to be seen, she wasn’t alone. The Grammy winner left Antonoff’s studio with her parents — Scott and Andrea — in tow.

Wearing a pair of dark denim jeans, Swift kept warm from the chilly air in burnt orange socks, loafers, and a buttoned-up peacoat.

Mega

Clutching her keyboard tightly, the I Knew You Were Trouble singer never removed her left hand from pocket.

See the photos here!

Engagement rumors began swirling after Swift and Alywn’s romantic getaway in Cornwall over the holidays. At the time, an insider told The Sun, the couple’s three-day trip across the globe was “particularly special,” leaving many fans to wonder if the Conversations With Friends actor finally popped the question.

“It feels like things are getting more serious and people think an engagement could be on the cards. That could explain such a long journey to a specific place,” the source explained.

Swifties went WILD over the news, taking to Twitter to express their excitement over the possible engagement.

Mega

“@taylorswift13 hello ARE YOU ENGAGED?! The public needs to know. And by public, I mean me,” one person wrote. “Bruhhh they are saying Taylor swift is engaged !?!?!?!?!?!? If thats true I’m gonna screammmmm !?!?!?!? please god let this be true,” another Twitter user stated.

Swift and Alywn have yet to address the engagement speculation. Radar has reached out to their reps for comment.