Joe Rogan’s Biracial Adopted Daughter Quit Social Media Weeks Before N-Word Scandal

Joe Rogan‘s 23-year-old adopted biracial daughter Kayja Rose has been MIA from social media for several weeks — and has been silent about the N-word scandal surrounding the podcast host.

Rogan continues to face backlash and the calls for his show to be pulled from Spotify over allegations he has been spreading misinformation about vaccines but also for his past use of the N-word.

Earlier this month, India Aire posted a video explaining she was pulling her music from Spotify not only because of Rogan discussions on COVID but “his language around race.”

She then posted a long video compilation showing Rogan use the N-word 24 times over the past 12 years. In one clip, Rogan was heard comparing a Black neighborhood to a Planet of the Apes movie. India said, “He shouldn’t even be uttering the word — don’t even say it, under any context.”

Days later, Rogan released a video of himself addressing the scandal. He said the video was a “teachable moment.” He called it “the most regretful and shameful thing I’ve ever had to talk about publicly.”

“I know that to most people, there’s no context where a White person is ever allowed to say that, never mind publicly on a podcast, and I agree with that,” he said.

“Now, I haven’t said it in years,” he added.

Spotify continues to stick by Rogan claiming they will not censor him. “I know this situation leaves many of you feeling drained, frustrated, and unheard,” the CEO Daniel Ek wrote in an email to employees.

“While I strongly condemn what Joe has said and I agree with his decision to remove past episodes from our platform, I realize some will want more,” Elk wrote. “I want to make one point very clear—I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer.”

The N-word use is interesting given Rogan has been the father to a biracial daughter for years. He is married to a woman named Jessica Ditzel. The two share two kids but Jessica also had Kayja from a previous relationship with late musician/H-Town lead singer Keven A. Connor aka Dino. The musician tragically passed away in 2003 when he was killed in a car accident.

Rogan and Ditzel married in 2009. They kept an extremely low profile and live out in Texas.

Kayja is a musician who was active on social media until December. She posted a final photo writing, “Going on hiatus for a while to heal fully, and grow into the person I am destined to become. I will be unreachable. Wishing peace, growth, and love for everyone here.” She has yet to comment on Rogan’s N-word controversy.