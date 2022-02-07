Lizzo Teases Brand New Song With Sensual Nude Video Preaching Love & Body Positivity: ‘If You Love Me, You Love All Of Me’

mega mega

Lovin’ all of Lizzo!

The “Truth Hurts” singer is no stranger to flashing tasteful nudes on social media, and she is once again baring it all with words of body positivity and unconditional self love.

Lizzo — real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson — took to Twitter on Saturday, February 5, to share an important message with fans and possibly even tease a brand new single.

“If you love me… you love all of me. You dont get to pick and choose.” She captioned the sensual eleven second video. “We should be unconditionally loving of one another, starting with being unconditionally loving to ourselves.”

“Take a moment today and think about the conditions we cling to.” She told her 1.8 million Twitter followers. “Free yourself in love. You deserve it.”

The brief clip featured the “Good as Hell” artist seated in front of a white sheet, fully nude and skimming one of her hands down her shoulder and arm as she looked directly into the camera. As the clip plays, the Grammy winner can be heard powerfully belting out the lyrics “If you love me you love all of me//or none of me at all.”

Friends and fans flocked to the comments to ask about the new song and thank Lizzo for her beautiful words of wisdom.

“BEAUTIFUL BEAUTY GORGEOUS SUNSHINE” actor Daniel Newman commented on the stunning clip. “Thank you @Lizzo for Standing up for EVERYONE, using your platform and voice to empower Everyone to Love the body they have, and stop tryin to be what society TELLS us we have to be to be Beautiful.”

Another fan wrote, “EXACTLY, Queen!! I love all of you and everything you do. Keep being you and spreading positivity everywhere. Your light and beauty shines so bright. Xoxo”.

As OK! previously reported, self love has been a journey that the “Boys” singer has been passionate about throughout her successful career. Last April, she partnered with the Dove Self Esteem Project and posted an unedited topless snapshot to help “reverse the negative effects of social media” and change the conversation surrounding traditional beauty standards.

“Now normally I would fix my belly and smooth my skin but baby I wanted show u how I do it au natural.” Lizzo wrote in the caption. “Let’s get real y’all.”