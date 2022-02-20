Kanye West Could Get Arrested, Police Have Enough Evidence To File Charge In Battery Case

Mega

Kanye West could face some serious battery charges now that police have the evidence they need.

The rapper allegedly attacked a fan outside of his hotel in Los Angeles Thursday, January 13. Now the police have finished their initial investigation and charges are about to fly.

Sources say “cops have nearly completed their investigation into the case and will soon ship their findings off to the L.A. City Attorney’s Office, who will decide on whether to file any criminal charges against Kanye.”

Officers arrived on the scene at 3 a.m. near Soho Warehouse, a members-only club and hotel. Police initially reported it as misdemeanor battery clarifying that there were no serious injuries. The artist now known as Ye allegedly got into an argument with a man who asked for an autograph outside the club. West allegedly pushed and hit the man who fell to the ground after the rapper’s supposed attack.

A video from TMZ shows the man laid out on the street as Kanye yelled at his guards and security. It was also reported that the man broke his nose as a result of the confrontation.

Now that the initial investigation is done, Los Angeles City Attorney must now decide whether or not to file charges against the rapper, call involved parties in for an informal hearing to go over their findings, or just reject the case all together. If the parties were to meet up with authorities they could come to an agreement with certain conditions to make this whole situation go away. West’s camp have yet to speak out about the potential charges against the Heartless rapper.

If charges are made against the Grammy winner, this wouldn’t be the only time in recent days he’s have to stand before a judge. Ye rushed to court earlier this week to object to his wife, Kim Kardashian, wanting to become legally single for the rest of the duration of their divorce.

With news about the investigation concluding, West might have more pressing matters to deal with than his split from the socialite.

