Jeffrey Epstein’s Pimp Dies In Prison, Alleged ‘Suicide’ By Hanging Almost 3 Years After Epstein Died Under Similar Circumstances

Jeffrey Epstein‘s alleged pimp Jean-Luc Brunel was reportedly found hung in his prison cell in La Sante, Paris. Prison guards found Brunel’s body during a nighttime check-in of inmates.

This comes three years after Epstein died in prison under similar circumstances.

The French modelling agent, who reportedly procured more than a thousand women and girls for Epstein, died today in what is currently ruled as prison suicide.

His death comes days after Prince Andrew settled Virginia Robert’s lawsuit accusing him of sex abuse after they allegedly met through Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Brunel was arrested by French authorities after Roberts accused the 76-year-old of procuring more than a thousand women and girls for Epstein to sleep with. The alleged pimp was also awaiting trial for several charges for sexually abusing minors himself.

Conspiracy theories swirled around Epstein’s death under similar circumstances. Both sides of the political aisles thought the billionaire’s death was suspicious as prison therapy records showed that Epstein was allegedly NOT suicidal. The conspiracies were also fueled by the fact that prison video cameras at Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correction Center – where Epstein was being held – were not running at the time of his death.

Homayra Sellier, the founder and president of the France based Innocence in Danger which has led the charge in uncovering the Epstein scandal released a statement claiming, “I never heard someone being hung in a prison in France especially since he was in a VIP cell. I think Brunel was going to talk because we were expecting the courts to announce a date for the trial. Things here were accelerating now because of the deal cut by Prince Andrew (with Virginia).”

“I don’t believe Brunel hung himself – and if he did – he was helped just like Epstein was helped!” Sellier explained. “We could hope for a thorough investigation for both deaths – but I don’t think that will ever happen.”

Brunel was indicted in December of 2020 after two days of nonstop interviews by French special police from an anti-pedophilia unit. He was arrested at Charles de Gaulle airport where Brunel was trying to board a plane to Dakar, Senegal.

The accused sexual predator told detectives he was “going on holiday” — but police worried Brunel was trying to reach refuge in another country to avoid his charges.

Several other parties in relation to Epstein’s alleged sex empire are still awaiting trial. Most notability Epstein’s ex-girlfriend Maxwell, who also allegedly dated Prince Andrew, is hoping for a judge to approve for a retrial for her conviction of grooming and trafficking underage girls.

