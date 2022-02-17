Kristen Stewart feels ‘so happy and lucky’ to be engaged

Kristen Stewart was hesitant to collaborate with her fiancee Dylan Meyer.

The ‘Twilight’ actress – who revealed in November she is set to marry the screenwriter – is working on a new TV show with her partner, but she was undecided before they ended up writing the first episode in just over a week.

She told Vanity Fair magazine’s annual Hollywood issue: “You don’t what to affect this beautiful relationship you have.

“Like we discovered a superbrain. She’s a really genuinely brilliant f****** screenwriter.”

Kristen revealed she is so grateful to be with someone she truly loves.

She added: “I love being engaged. It’s different… I just feel so happy and lucky.”

Meanwhile, the ‘Spencer’ star has been praised for her portrayal of the late Princess Diana and she explained that she wanted to explore all of her turmoil – including her battle with bulimia.

She said: “I wanted to make sure that was not glossed over. I’ll do f****** anything.”

Kristen revealed how she struggled to throw up during the scene as director Pablo Larrain captured her agonised face and admitted she couldn’t wrap her her head around the idea of being sick on camera.

She recalled: “I couldn’t throw up on this movie, even when I really should have. I felt like absolute s*** and I could not get it up, and I know it was because my body was just like, the idea of that was so untouchable.”

Kristen also revealed that she was delighted to work with the director as she praised his passion.

She said: “He just loves this movie and me so much, and the purity of that is the sweetest and coolest thing. We had such a great f****** time. There’s no way around that.”

Read the full interview with Kristen Stewart in Vanity Fair magazine’s annual Hollywood issue, and on VanityFair.com.