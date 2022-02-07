Mark Wahlberg Wants Everyone to Know He Did Not Give Tom Holland a Sex Toy

Published by

InsideHook

By Kayla Kibbe Mark Wahlberg would like to make one thing very clear: he did not give his Uncharted co-star/noted short king Tom Holland a sex toy. It was a massage gun, one that is strictly “for muscle recovery, nothing else,” Wahlberg clarified in a recent Instagram video showing off the massage tool in question, the Power Plate Pulse. Wahlberg apparently felt compelled to clear up any confusion surrounding the workout recovery tool he gifted his costar after Holland admitted he initially thought the massager was for “self-pleasure” during an interview with Access Hollywood last week. “Mark …

Read More